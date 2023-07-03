iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Bought by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.12. The company had a trading volume of 150,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,002. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.14. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $125.69.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

