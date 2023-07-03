iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) is Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 5.3% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $114.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.76 and its 200 day moving average is $117.15. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $121.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

