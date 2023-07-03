iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $76.77 and last traded at $76.62, with a volume of 404159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.36.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 450,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,738,000 after purchasing an additional 166,121 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 96,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.



The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

