iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $76.77 and last traded at $76.62, with a volume of 404159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.36.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.40.
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
