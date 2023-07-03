iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Madison Wealth Partners Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.6% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,624 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,734,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,241 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $100.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.35. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

