iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Raised by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IJR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.10. The company had a trading volume of 676,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,173. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.35. The stock has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

