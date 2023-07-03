iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stock Position Boosted by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,151 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 16.5% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc owned 0.27% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $32,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392,410 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,986,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,583,000 after acquiring an additional 728,977 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,487,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,506,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,832,000 after acquiring an additional 440,600 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSG opened at $97.71 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $99.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.44. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2197 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

