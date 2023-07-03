iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,039 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 298,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,769,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 99,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,838,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 41,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 208,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.70 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.76.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

