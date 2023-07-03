iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USRT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,907,000 after purchasing an additional 69,697,910 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,065 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,319,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 953.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 697,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,512,000 after acquiring an additional 631,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 948,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,882,000 after acquiring an additional 606,077 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.23. The stock had a trading volume of 756,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,265. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $60.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

