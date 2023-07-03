iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Holdings Lessened by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 55.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,960 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $9,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $201,860,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,524. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.56. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $97.67.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

