iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Hits New 12-Month High at $347.97

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $347.97 and last traded at $344.29, with a volume of 203858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $345.91.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.