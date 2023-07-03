iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1,977.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,681 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.9% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.57. 2,764,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,923,994. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average is $36.46. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

