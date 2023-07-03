iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Shares Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Free Report) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 203,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IBDO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,626. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

