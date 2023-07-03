iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Acquired by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc owned 0.13% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILCG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 287,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 153,882 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 766.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 143,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,696,000 after purchasing an additional 93,570 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,306,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $62.30 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $62.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.40.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

