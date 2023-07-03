iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,234 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,022,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after purchasing an additional 697,332 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.41. The stock had a trading volume of 407,292 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.80. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.