iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Short Interest Up 71.2% in June

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the May 31st total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 895,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ EUFN traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,099. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $20.27.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.7288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
