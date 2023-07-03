iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Short Interest Up 71.2% in June

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the May 31st total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 895,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ EUFN traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,099. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $20.27.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.7288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

