iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.93

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.93 and last traded at $43.80, with a volume of 2191533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.70.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average is $40.96.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after buying an additional 101,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,346,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,223,000 after buying an additional 163,622 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.