iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Stake Boosted by MBA Advisors LLC

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2023

MBA Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLTFree Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 3.3% of MBA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MBA Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,546,525,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,480,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,601,000 after purchasing an additional 647,679 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,183,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,279,000 after purchasing an additional 789,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,017,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422,111 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,937. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $36.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average is $34.77.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

