iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Enzi Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 76,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

USMV traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.33. 2,008,510 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.47.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

