iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 5.0% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $12,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,008,510 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.47.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.