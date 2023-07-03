iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,283 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.25. The stock had a trading volume of 321,718 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.95 and its 200-day moving average is $141.45.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

