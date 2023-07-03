iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Increased by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.3% of MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of QUAL traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,962 shares. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.83.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.