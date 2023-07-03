iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.41

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.41 and last traded at $34.34, with a volume of 325177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $791.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMV. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 170.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,335 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 108.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 104,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 54,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

