iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $32,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.79. The stock had a trading volume of 199,108 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.50.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.