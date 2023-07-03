iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,117 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $53.26 on Monday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.10.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

