iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,169,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,645 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,614 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $227,744,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $274.81. 236,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,681. The firm has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $275.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.82 and a 200 day moving average of $240.07.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

