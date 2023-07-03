iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $274.56. The company had a trading volume of 203,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,430. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $275.91. The stock has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

