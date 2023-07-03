iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Holdings Cut by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 789,244 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,803,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,175,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,061,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,665,000 after purchasing an additional 431,030 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $140.80 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.21 and a 1 year high of $160.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

