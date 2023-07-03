iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Position Lessened by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $96.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.62. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $75.88 and a 1 year high of $96.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

