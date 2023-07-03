iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,272 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.42. 742,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,936. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

