iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 32,243 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVE opened at $160.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.42 and a 200-day moving average of $151.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $161.52.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.