iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Ethos Financial Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.21. 959,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700,677. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

