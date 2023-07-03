J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Director James S. Scully Sells 7,024 Shares

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) Director James S. Scully sold 7,024 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $146,169.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,002 shares in the company, valued at $853,251.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

J.Jill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JILL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.34. 15,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,808. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.57. J.Jill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The firm has a market cap of $225.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Get J.Jill alerts:

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. J.Jill had a net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 1,653.14%. The company had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J.Jill, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.Jill

J.Jill Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of J.Jill by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in J.Jill during the first quarter worth about $657,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in J.Jill by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.