J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Director James S. Scully Sells 7,024 Shares

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) Director James S. Scully sold 7,024 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $146,169.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,002 shares in the company, valued at $853,251.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
J.Jill Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE JILL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.34. 15,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,808. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.57. J.Jill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The firm has a market cap of $225.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.13.
J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. J.Jill had a net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 1,653.14%. The company had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J.Jill, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.Jill
J.Jill Company Profile
J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than J.Jill
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.