Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC) Short Interest Down 29.4% in June

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Trading Up 0.1 %

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 15,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,468. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JGGC. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 4,495.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,153,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after buying an additional 1,128,406 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,455,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,754,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 3,238.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 500,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 485,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 784,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after buying an additional 294,799 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Company Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

