Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company's stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

JAGX opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,337.16% and a negative net margin of 368.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAGX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the period. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

