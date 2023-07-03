JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $34.13

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.13, but opened at $35.10. JD.com shares last traded at $35.57, with a volume of 1,559,271 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BOCOM International lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.87%. Equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 155.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,590,000 after acquiring an additional 920,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.