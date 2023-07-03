JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,542,700 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the May 31st total of 1,567,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
JD Sports Fashion Stock Down 7.4 %
JDDSF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 471. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.20.
About JD Sports Fashion
