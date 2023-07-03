Jeffrey C. Smith Acquires 853 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) Director Jeffrey C. Smith purchased 853 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $21,154.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,383.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.28. 34,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.00. The company has a market cap of $446.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.50 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 24.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSBI. StockNews.com began coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $25.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

