JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Shares Bought by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 293.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,193 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 143,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 38,715 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

BATS:JEMA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.42. The stock had a trading volume of 103,681 shares. The stock has a market cap of $914.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.90.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

