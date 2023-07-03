JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$118.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$120.00 to C$118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$111.60.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$107.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$106.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$104.91. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$90.00 and a twelve month high of C$112.27.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

