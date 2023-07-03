Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Short Interest Update

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 896,200 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the May 31st total of 1,376,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.6 days.

Kahoot! ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KHOTF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.73. 818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,970. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. Kahoot! ASA has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Get Kahoot! ASA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Danske assumed coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities downgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kahoot! ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Kahoot! ASA Company Profile

Kahoot! ASA operates a learning and engagement platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kahoot! ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kahoot! ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.