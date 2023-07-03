Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 2,643 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.10. The company had a trading volume of 580,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,968,244. The stock has a market cap of $99.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

