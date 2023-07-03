Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 1.41% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 1,259.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the first quarter worth about $646,000.

Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,499. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $80.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82.

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (SPYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds that provides exposure to the S&P 500 with a systematic options overlay strategy. The overlay strategy seeks to enhance upside potential and hedge downside risk.

