Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 92,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,104,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period.

Shares of PXF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.17. 2,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,986. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.20. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $34.56 and a 12 month high of $46.23.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

