Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $11.42 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $11,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 144,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after buying an additional 73,962 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5,179.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,839,000 after buying an additional 631,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,846,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,164,000 after purchasing an additional 64,241 shares in the last quarter.

IQLT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.55. 64,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,712. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average is $34.76. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $36.45.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

