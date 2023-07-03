Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $19 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up 3.1% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 0.76% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $19,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS JMST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.65. 262,690 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average is $50.62.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1351 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.