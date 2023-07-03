Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 1.41% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 3,395.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,859. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

