Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $929,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $206.40. 142,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $137.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.85 and a 200-day moving average of $195.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.