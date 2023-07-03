Kathmere Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 60,332 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 189,962 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMB traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.77. 150,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,673. The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.75. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

