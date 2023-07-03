Kathmere Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the second quarter worth approximately $23,448,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,359,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,417,000 after acquiring an additional 819,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter worth $14,608,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Relx by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 370,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 844.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 351,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 314,134 shares during the last quarter. 3.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.42) to GBX 3,040 ($38.65) in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE:RELX traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.90. 116,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,085. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $34.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

