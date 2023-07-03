Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 4,251 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PXH. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,407,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,665,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,988 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,920,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,251 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXH traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.92. 8,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,364. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

